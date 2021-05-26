Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

News about deaths due to TikTok are all lies, Jannat Mirza

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:06 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Jannat Mirza TikTok

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s number one TikTok star and a young emerging actress of the Pakistani film industry, has said that all the reports of people dying while recording TikTok videos are false because the platform has its own rules that cannot be violated.

A video clip of Jannat Mirza from a private TV channel’s program is going viral on social media in which she is being interviewed by host Sohail Warraich.

During the interview, Jannat Mirza revealed that these video sharing apps have their own set of guidelines which cannot be violated.

“We can’t show any weapons, and if anyone tries to do so, their video is deleted by TikTok,” said the star.

“It’s often heard that someone got under the train while recording a video or that someone accidentally shot themselves. It’s all a lie” she said.

She further said it’s false news because one cannot possibly die while recording a video.

In response to a question asked, Jannat Mirza said it is very wrong to ban TikTok because it not only wastes our labor but also stops the employment of thousands of people. She went on to say that many household members are employed because of this platform. Thousands of people lose their jobs when the video sharing app is banned.

At present, Jannat Mirza has 2.1 million followers on Instagram, while she has made more than a thousand posts on Instagram, which include her charming photos as well as her TikTok videos.

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok sensation from Faisalabad, Pakistan and recently debuted in Lollywood, has 15 million followers on TikTok, the video sharing app.

With the increase in followers on the app, Jannat Mirza has become the first person in Pakistan to be followed by 15 million users on any social media platform.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Ushna Shah
38 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
1 hour ago
Actress Saheefa Jabbar Just Can’t Wait To Be A Mom

Pakistan's emerging actress Saheefa Jabbar, who had tied the knot privately in...
Yasir Hussain surgery
2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain discloses why he underwent surgery

Leading actor of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain told fans...
Zara Noor Abbas
2 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas Is Truly An Ultimate Slayer In Recent Clicks

Zara Noor Abbas usually treats her fans with adorable photos and videos...
Christian Betzmann Zoya Nasir
3 hours ago
Christian Betzmann Addresses Failed Engagement Sharing “First & Last” Post With Zoya Nasir

Christian Betzmann, a German travel Vlogger, whose engagement was called off with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card
36 mins ago
PM Imran Ensures health insurance To All Citizens Under Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday (today) said that ensures the...
Imran Abbas Ushna Shah
38 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through...
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years
49 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was sworn in as a...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...