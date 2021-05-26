News about deaths due to TikTok are all lies, Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s number one TikTok star and a young emerging actress of the Pakistani film industry, has said that all the reports of people dying while recording TikTok videos are false because the platform has its own rules that cannot be violated.

A video clip of Jannat Mirza from a private TV channel’s program is going viral on social media in which she is being interviewed by host Sohail Warraich.

During the interview, Jannat Mirza revealed that these video sharing apps have their own set of guidelines which cannot be violated.

“We can’t show any weapons, and if anyone tries to do so, their video is deleted by TikTok,” said the star.

“It’s often heard that someone got under the train while recording a video or that someone accidentally shot themselves. It’s all a lie” she said.

She further said it’s false news because one cannot possibly die while recording a video.

In response to a question asked, Jannat Mirza said it is very wrong to ban TikTok because it not only wastes our labor but also stops the employment of thousands of people. She went on to say that many household members are employed because of this platform. Thousands of people lose their jobs when the video sharing app is banned.

At present, Jannat Mirza has 2.1 million followers on Instagram, while she has made more than a thousand posts on Instagram, which include her charming photos as well as her TikTok videos.

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok sensation from Faisalabad, Pakistan and recently debuted in Lollywood, has 15 million followers on TikTok, the video sharing app.

With the increase in followers on the app, Jannat Mirza has become the first person in Pakistan to be followed by 15 million users on any social media platform.