Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of the season as she posted photos in a puff sleeve maxi dress.

Nimra Khan is considered one of the phenomenal actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She started her career by playing a brief role in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared adorable photos of her in a vintage puff-sleeve dress.

Earlier, photos of Nimra Khan in bridal attire are making rounds on social media platforms in which the actress looks simply gorgeous.

Nimra, through her photos, is giving us major Dulhan goals. Her nude shade bridal dress embellished with heavy embroidery and stonework is making every girl drool.

Take a look!