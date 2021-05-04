Double Click 970×250

Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 10:24 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of the season as she posted photos in a puff sleeve maxi dress.

Nimra Khan is considered one of the phenomenal actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She started her career by playing a brief role in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared adorable photos of her in a vintage puff-sleeve dress.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

Earlier, photos of Nimra Khan in bridal attire are making rounds on social media platforms in which the actress looks simply gorgeous.

Nimra, through her photos, is giving us major Dulhan goals. Her nude shade bridal dress embellished with heavy embroidery and stonework is making every girl drool.

Take a look!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Hollywood celebrities
1 hour ago
Hollywood Celebrities who extended their hand to help India in pandemic

Hollywood Celebrities are coming together and helping India in this hard time....
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' for violating its rules
2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account ‘permanently suspended’ for violating its rules

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday, because of a...
Social media draw comparisons between Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma
2 hours ago
Social media draw comparisons between Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma

Emerging Pakistani actress Ayman Saleem has been dubbed by internet users as...
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended
2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Twitter has announced the permanent suspension of the account of Bollywood actress...
Deepika Padukone's Entire Family Test Positive For COVID-19
3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone’s Entire Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's entire family has contracted the coronavirus. According to...
6 hours ago
What Mashal Khan Has To Say About His Ex’s Engagement With Saboor Aly?

After showbiz stars, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly announced their engagement, social...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays
19 mins ago
NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to close all...
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab
1 hour ago
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab

Mariem Chourak, 16, is a devout Muslim who sees the hijab as...
Eid Holiday 2021
1 hour ago
Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Curbs put in place by the Government to control the COVID-19 situation...
Hollywood celebrities
1 hour ago
Hollywood Celebrities who extended their hand to help India in pandemic

Hollywood Celebrities are coming together and helping India in this hard time....