Double Click 970×250

Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 04:07 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress

Nimra Khan oozes Glamour in a Pastel Green mirror work dress with not so high heels while posing for a photoshoot.

Nimra while wishing her fans “Jummah Mubarak” posted some elegant clicks on Instagram.

Take A Look,

Nimra Khan

Nimra Khan is considered one of the phenomenal actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She started her career by playing a brief role in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

Model-turned-actress Nimra Khan Pakistani never fails to impress her fans and followers with her inspiring styles.

 

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Pakistani artists
52 mins ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...
Shagufta Ejaz sister
2 hours ago
Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz mourns in memory of her late sister

Veteran Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz whose sister passed away last month, has...
Turkish Kuruluş: Osman
2 hours ago
Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman sets a new record

The sequel to Ottoman Empire's historical Turkish series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has set a...
Nauman Ijaz uncovers lie
2 hours ago
Which universal lie did Nauman Ijaz uncover?

Nauman Ijaz, a senior actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has uncovered...
Jannat Mirza TikTok
4 hours ago
Jannat Mirza becomes the first Pakistani to reach 15 million followers

Pakistan’s top model, TikTok star and actress Jannat Mirza‘s TikTok account has now...
Mehwish Hayat
5 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat’s commiserates with the families of the deceased in Gaza

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a tweet...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Radhika Apte nude clip
32 mins ago
Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by...
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
35 mins ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
46 mins ago
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

The Sindh government has once again decided to change the "safe days"...
Pakistani artists
52 mins ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...