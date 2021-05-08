Nimra Khan Looks Ravishing In New Pictures, Melts Hearts With Her Smile

Nimra Khan is often seen posting images from her photoshoots and professional life on social media.

On Saturday, Nimra shared several pictures of herself where she is making the hearts of her fans melt with her beautiful smile.

In the pictures, she was donning a three-piece lawn suit with minimal Jewelry and a fabulous smile on her face.

Nimra Khan is considered one of the phenomenal actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She started her career by playing a brief role in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

Earlier, gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of the season as she posted photos in a puff sleeve maxi dress.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared adorable photos of her in a vintage puff-sleeve dress.