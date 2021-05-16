Double Click 970×250

Pakistani Actress Ghana Ali Soon To Tie The Knot

Gulmeena Hamid

16th May, 2021.
Ghana Ali Wedding

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali is all set to tie the knot as her wedding festivities have already begun.

The Rangreza starlet surprised her fans by sharing mesmerizing photos on her Instagram account donning an orange dress with her hands covered in henna.

The actress wrote,

“Alhumdulillah new beginnings! 🧿”

Take a look at other photos and videos of the bride-to-be Ghana Ali!

Being one of the versatile actresses of the industry, Ghana has worked in several drama serials including Shaya Deewar Nahi, Sun Yara, Ustani Ji, Kis Din Mein Vyaah Hove Gaya Season 4, and Chhoti Chhoti Baatein.

On the other hand, the actress has also starred in several Lollywood movies including Man Jao Na, Rangreza, and Kaaf Kangana.

