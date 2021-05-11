Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees Ties The Knot With Amaan Ahmed

Pakistan’s television actress Mariyam Nafees has tied the knot with Amaan Ahmed on the 27th of Ramadan.
The Diyar-e-Dil actress on Tuesday shared the news of her nikkah on Instagram and shared several breathtaking photos with her husband.
She wrote,
” Found crazy to my crazy! ♥️ Thank you for giving me the kinda love that I didn’t know existed.”
On the other hand, Mariyam’s husband Amaan Ahmed also posted photos from the nikkah event and wrote,
“I believed true love doesn’t exist anymore. I was wrong. Thank you for loving me the way you love me.”
