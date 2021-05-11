Double Click 970×250

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees Ties The Knot With Amaan Ahmed

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

12th May, 2021. 12:17 am
Mariyam Nafees

Pakistan’s television actress Mariyam Nafees has tied the knot with Amaan Ahmed on the 27th of Ramadan.

The Diyar-e-Dil actress on Tuesday shared the news of her nikkah on Instagram and shared several breathtaking photos with her husband.

She wrote,

” Found crazy to my crazy! ♥️ Thank you for giving me the kinda love that I didn’t know existed.”

Take A Look!

On the other hand, Mariyam’s husband Amaan Ahmed also posted photos from the nikkah event and wrote,

“I believed true love doesn’t exist anymore. I was wrong. Thank you for loving me the way you love me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaan Ahmed (@iamthamaan)

