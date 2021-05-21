Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Pakistani art is yet again hated by an Indian Hindu extremist party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena which threatens and discourages Pakistani actors who want to work in India.

The nationalist far-right Indian political extremist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena strongly opposes Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s work in India.

“We will not allow Mahira or any other Pakistani artists to work here be it Maharashtra or in any part of the country.”

Pakistani actors including Mahira Khan, Sarmad Khoosat and Yasra Rizvi were working on an Indian theater project the past few days. However, they could not continue with their work due to the increasing tension between the two countries and

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s opposition.

Indian extremist groups have in the past bad-mouthed and threatened Pakistani actors and singers.

Pakistani showbiz’s acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much she was scared to join Bollywood after ban on Pakistani artists.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan talked about how a ‘great opportunity for Subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost.’

“A lot of the other series were offered to me & at that time…I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there,” she said.