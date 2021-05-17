Pakistani celebrities raise voice for Palestine

The whole world has once again united for Palestine as Israel is martyring several innocent Palestinians every day.

Many countries have staged pro-Palestine protests to raise their voices against Israel’s brutality and barbarism.

For this purpose, many Pakistani celebrities have used social media to raise their voices in support of Palestine and many of them attended different protests held across the country.

Here is what the Pakistani celebrities have to say!

Mahira Khan:

Mahira Khan took to Instagram and wrote,

“If we remain silent, there is blood on our hands too. Free Palestine.”

Ayeza Khan:

The most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, Ayeza Khan raised her voice against Israel’s atrocities on Palestinians by writing,

“Can you imagine kissing your child to sleep and not knowing if you all will see them again?

That’s the reality of life in Palestine right now. That’s the horror those children, those innocent beings live in. My heart aches to even think about this. We can’t do much. But we do have a voice. And together, we can use it to stop the cruelties on our brothers and sisters.”

Osman Khalid Butt:

Osman Khalid Butt has always stood for the truth. This time, the Chupke Chupke actor attended a pro-Palestine protest held in Islamabad and shared a thread on social media.

He wrote,

1) Israel has been escalating tensions in #Jerusalem for weeks, including placing new restrictions on Palestinians marking Ramadan, the violent suppression of Palestinians protesting evictions of families in #SheikhJarrah by settlers, and soldiers assaulting worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque.

2) The root cause of all the violence is Israel’s systematic dispossession of Palestinians in #Jerusalem and elsewhere in Palestine/Israel, which has been going on since the founding of the state, and the #apartheid regime it has imposed.

3) Israel and its settlers have no legal claim to East Jerusalem whatsoever. Period. It is Palestinian land that the Israeli military has been occupying since 1967 and is recognized as such by the UN and international community.

If East Jerusalem is “contested” or “disputed” then predominantly Jewish West Jerusalem should be described the same. During Israel’s establishment, 30,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes in West Jerusalem.

4) When you hear about “clashes” and “scuffles,” what’s really happening is Palestinians are protesting for their freedom and rights against heavily armed Israeli police and soldiers using tear gas, stun grenades, coated steel bullets, and skunk water, to violently suppress them.

5) The Gaza Strip, like the West Bank, has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967 plus a 15-year-old suffocating siege and naval blockade that has been condemned as collective punishment of the entire population, which is a war crime, by the UN and human rights orgs.

6) Israel will continue dispossessing #Palestinians and the situation on the ground will continue to deteriorate unless or until the US and international community apply concrete pressure on Israel to begin respecting Palestinian human rights.

Armeena Khan:

The Jaanan actress attended a pro-Palestine protest in Machester and wrote,

“Our hearts were heavy but it was a peaceful vigil. Muslims, Hindus, Christians came together and spoke for Palestine. We read out the names of all the murdered children. Our message: We cannot do this alone, we need all people to come together and project our voices”

Hania Aamir: