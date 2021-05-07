Double Click 970×250

Pakistani Celebrities Wish Jumma Tul Wida To Muslims Across World

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 07:04 pm
Adsense 300×600
Jumma Tul Wida

Jumma Tul Wida is a day celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. Many Muslim countries including Pakistan observe Jumma Tul Wida today on May 07.

Jumma Tul Wida holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes.

In a large number, the believers of Islam gather in Mosques to offer prayers, recite the Holy Quran and do charity.

Also, Friday holds much significance in Islam. A large number of Muslims gather to listen to a sermon by a cleric which is followed by a congregational prayer.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, people are directed to offer prayers at their homes to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While mosques allowing Friday prayers will follow strict social distancing precautions.

To spread happiness, Pakistani celebrities wish Jumma Tul Wida to all the Muslims across the world.

Asim Azhar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Minal Khan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Dananeer Mobeen:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Yumna Zaidi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller CoasterRide Of Horror-Fiction
31 mins ago
Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller Coaster Ride Of Horror-Fiction

Streaming site Netflix has released a new teaser for the fourth season...
Britney Spears
19 hours ago
Britney Spears Might Be Dead, Claims Perez Hilton

An international blogger Perez Hilton has made a shocking statement regarding the...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
19 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Request People To Donate Money For COVID-19 Vaccines

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Archie's second...
Teaser of 2021 BTS Festa
19 hours ago
BTS: Teaser of upcoming 2021 BTS Festa Released

Big Hit Labels has recently released the first-ever moving teaser for the...
Gulsim Ali Aslihan Hatun
20 hours ago
Photo: Gulsim Ali’s Ravishing Smile Is All You Need To See Today

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali has brightened up everyone's day with her ravishing...
Ali Zafar
21 hours ago
Ali Zafar Has A Special Message For Indians & Pakistanis

As India and Pakistan are battling with the deadly coronavirus, Pakistani singer...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Quetta RAMADAN TIMING 2020
3 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021: Sehri time in Quetta, Iftari time in Quetta

Today Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing Schedule...
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021
28 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021: Sehri time in Faisalabad, Iftari time in Faisalabad

Today Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller CoasterRide Of Horror-Fiction
31 mins ago
Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller Coaster Ride Of Horror-Fiction

Streaming site Netflix has released a new teaser for the fourth season...
Lahore RAMADAN TIMING 2020
33 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021: Sehri time in Lahore, Iftari time in Lahore

Today Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...