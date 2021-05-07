Pakistani Celebrities Wish Jumma Tul Wida To Muslims Across World

Jumma Tul Wida is a day celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. Many Muslim countries including Pakistan observe Jumma Tul Wida today on May 07.

Jumma Tul Wida holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes.

In a large number, the believers of Islam gather in Mosques to offer prayers, recite the Holy Quran and do charity.

Also, Friday holds much significance in Islam. A large number of Muslims gather to listen to a sermon by a cleric which is followed by a congregational prayer.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, people are directed to offer prayers at their homes to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While mosques allowing Friday prayers will follow strict social distancing precautions.

To spread happiness, Pakistani celebrities wish Jumma Tul Wida to all the Muslims across the world.

