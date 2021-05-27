Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistani legendary singer Ali Azmat to perform in Houston on 10th July

Hamna Humail

27th May, 2021.
Pakistani singer Ali Azmat will have his concert in Houston, Texas on 10th July.

A vaccine certification is required in order to attend the concert in Houston after the Corona epidemic was largely controlled there.

Corona infection rates have dropped dramatically since the vaccine was administered across the United States. So far, 39 percent of the population has taken both doses of the corona virus, while 49 percent have taken a single dose.

The popular singer had contracted the novel Coronavirus last month in April which he announced via his social media.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a jocular video and revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona,” he captioned the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Azmat (@aliazmatofficial)

Ali Azmat also requested his fans to take this virus seriously and urged them to stay home and stay safe.

Soon after his announcement, fellow celebs and friends wished a swift recovery to him.

