Pakistani model & actress Syra Yousuf titled ‘beauty queen’

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 04:42 pm
Syra Yousuf beauty queen

A bridal photo shoot of the famous Pakistani showbiz actress & model Syra Yousuf has made her fans applaud and she has been titled a ‘beauty queen’ by them.

The former VJ has won the hearts of fans through several posts on her Instagram account.

In the recent posts, the actress has shared photos donned in a red bridal dress and also shared a photo of herself in a black dress wearing heavy traditional jewelery.

 

Singer Aima Baig was all praise for the actress in the comments section. Mahira Khan also said that this shoot of hers is very charming.

Fans also did not lag behind in appreciating the beauty of the actress and said that after seeing her pictures today, Instagram must be jealous also. They called her a queen because of her extraordinary beauty.

 

Model, film and TV industry actress and former VJ Syra Yousuf was born on April 20, 1988 in Karachi. She was married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

Syra Yousuf has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from her first marriage.

