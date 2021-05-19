Paris Hilton gets called out for deleting pro-Palestine tweets

Leading Hollywood actress and reality star Paris Hilton deleted her tweets which were in favor of Palestine shortly after she issued an impartial statement.

Recently, Paris Hilton wrote on social networking site Twitter, expressing regret over the Israeli aggression, saying that it was all too shocking, and that it needed to come to a halt. “This hurts my heart. No one should have to live in fear,” the reality TV star tweeted.

Paris Hilton was told to delete her tweet and instead post some generic hogwash pic.twitter.com/Qy6qFbV0tH — #SocialistSunday (@socialistsunday) May 16, 2021

Paris Hilton shared a video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl with her message and used several hashtags in favor of Palestine.

According to foreign media reports, Paris Hilton deleted the tweets in favor of Palestine a few hours later and issued an impartial statement in which she said that she prays for peace to make the world a better place for all people.