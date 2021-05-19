Double Click 970×250

Paris Hilton gets called out for deleting pro-Palestine tweets

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 10:17 am
Adsense 300×600
Paris Hilton Palestine

Leading Hollywood actress and reality star Paris Hilton deleted her tweets which were in favor of Palestine shortly after she issued an impartial statement.

Recently, Paris Hilton wrote on social networking site Twitter, expressing regret over the Israeli aggression, saying that it was all too shocking, and that it needed to come to a halt. “This hurts my heart. No one should have to live in fear,” the reality TV star tweeted.

Paris Hilton shared a video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl with her message and used several hashtags in favor of Palestine.

According to foreign media reports, Paris Hilton deleted the tweets in favor of Palestine a few hours later and issued an impartial statement in which she said that she prays for peace to make the world a better place for all people.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Saboor Aly Minal Khan
4 mins ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
24 mins ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Noor Bukhari
28 mins ago
Who is Noor Bukhari’s strength and weakness?

Former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari told fans about her weakness and...
2 hours ago
Ghana Ali Bashes A Naysayer Commenting Over Her Husband’s Physical Appearance

Pakistani showbiz actress Ghana Ali tied the knot with Umair Gulzar, a...
Bushra Ansari Uncle Sargam
2 hours ago
Bushra Ansari shares a golden memory with Uncle Sargam

A memorable photo of Pakistan’s showbiz industry senior actress Bushra Ansari and...
Minal Ahsan Aiman Khan
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Is “Happy” For Minal & Ahsan As They Both Got Hitched

Showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently hitched in a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saboor Aly Minal Khan
4 mins ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
24 mins ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Noor Bukhari
28 mins ago
Who is Noor Bukhari’s strength and weakness?

Former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari told fans about her weakness and...
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended
30 mins ago
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended its earlier stay order against...