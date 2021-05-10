Pawri Girl Recites Atif Aslam’s Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat In Her Soulful Voice

Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl has recited Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat on the holy night of Shab-e-Qadar.

The #pawrihorihai girl shared a video of her Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat recitation on her Instagram account.

She wrote,

“Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat! ✨🍃 Aaj kee khubsurat aur muqaddas raat. A meager attempt at reciting this beautiful piece recited recently by the @atifaslam 🙏🏼 #lailatulqadar Please excuse if there’s any mistakes.”

Netizens were so impressed by Dananeer’s soothing and melodious voice as the comments section was filled with appreciation and love.

It should be mentioned here that in the blessed month of Ramadan, Atif Aslam appeared with a magnificent gift for all Muslims as he presented a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat.

Recited with reverence and dedication, the beautiful video begins with the title Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat along with NAAT E RASOOL E MAQBOOL written in white colour to complement the video’s overall theme.

Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation. All of them were seen standing with their hands respectfully folded.

However, soon after its release, many took to social media and praised Aslam for his beautiful take on the popular naat.