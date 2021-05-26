Double Click 728 x 90
Photo of Yasra Rizvi with her newborn makes rounds on social media

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 02:25 pm
Yasra Rizvi newborn

Leading actress and writer of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry Yasra Rizvi, who recently became a mother, shared a photo with her newborn son on social media which soon went viral.

Yasra Rizvi has shared a beautiful photo to her Instagram account in which she can be seen holding her newborn son in her arms as she strikes a pose for the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

In the photo shared to Instagram, Yasra Rizvi’s son is sleeping peacefully in his mother’s lap.

The actress wrote in the caption of the photo, “Phir waqt ka pahiya ghooma hai .. Qismat ne aa ker chooma hai!”

Addressing her friends and fans, she wrote, “Mubarakbaad aur duaaon ke liye aap sab ka be-had shukriya ❤”

“Hamesha yaad rakhiye ga!” she added.

A large number of fans and showbiz stars are congratulating Yasra Rizvi on the birth of her son on the actress’ post.

Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi welcomed their first baby boy on May 22 (Saturday) which she announced through a social media post.

Yasra got married to Abdul Hadi last year in 2020, who is 10 years younger than her.

Yasra Rizvi has shown the true essence of acting in many famous dramas of the Pakistani industry including Daagh, Mann Ke Moti, Rab Raazi and Dunk. She also acted in the successful Pakistani film ‘Manto’.

