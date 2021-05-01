Adsense 970×250

Photos: Areeba Habib Celebrates Her Birthday

Gulmeena Hamid

01st May, 2021. 09:50 pm
Areeba Habib birthday
Pakistani actress Areeba Habib has celebrated her birthday today and shared multiple photos from the bash on her Instagram handle.

The fresh face of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Areeba Habib worked as a model for international and local brands as well as in few popular drama serials.

Areeba threw an outdoor birthday party, donning a pink check cropped blazer paired with white bell-bottoms.

Take a look!

Earlier, the Jalan actress was spotted giving fans major funky vibes wearing a colorful t-shirt with ‘FINE BUT QUARANTINED’ written on it.

“Quarantine Survivor,” she captioned the post posing with a red-flowered tree. The pictures also include few sun-kissed snaps. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

