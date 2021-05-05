Double Click 970×250

Photos: Here Is How Shagufta Ejaz Celebrated Her Birthday

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 11:27 pm
Shagufta Ejaz Birthday

Veteran Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz has celebrated her birthday along with her daughters, family and her cute little dog.

The Dudgdugi actress shared multiple photos on her Instagram account and thanked her daughters for throwing an amazing birthday bash for her.

She wrote,

“Thank you mere Bacho, Maa ki jaan, for working so hard and so well for me.”

The veteran actress wore a peach dress which was of her late mother.

Take a look at the photos!

Shagufta Ejaz is a veteran actress of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has been working in this field since she was a teenager. She has appeared in many popular dramas aired on PTV  as well as on private tv channels. Some of her projects include “Yaariyan”, “Silsilay”, “Mere qatil mere dildar” and sitcom “Dugdugi”.

Shagufta Ejaz has four beautiful daughters.

