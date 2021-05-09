Double Click 970×250

Pictures: Alizeh Shah Dons Floral Dress At The Beach

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:10 pm
Alizeh Shah

The young and talented actress of Pakistan’s entertainment industry Alizeh Shah has treated her fans with new mesmerizing photos taken at the beach.

The Ehd e Wafa actress shared multiple photos on her Instagram account donning a floral dress. The breathtaking photos were captured at the beautiful beach.

“when you start your journey to become everything you are meant to be”, wrote Alizeh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

On another post, Taana Baana actress wrote,

“little by little, day by day, what is meant for you will find its way.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

Earlier today, Alizeh shared a photo with her mum on account of International Mother’s Day.

“Thank you for showing me how to keep my guards up in this world, where manipulation and bare minimum attention is considered love, you truly are the only pure form of love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

