Pictures: Ghana Ali Is Now Nikkahfied!

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 08:06 pm
Ghana Ali Nikkah

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali has tied the knot with Umair Gulzar on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony.

Photos of the newly-wed couple are making rounds on social media platforms. Ghana wore a pastel gray dress paired with delicate jewelry.

On the other hand, Ghana’s husband wore a simple charcoal grey shalwar kameez.

Take a look!

Earlier, the Rangreza starlet surprised her fans by sharing mesmerizing photos on her Instagram account donning an orange dress with her hands covered in henna.

The actress wrote,

“Alhumdulillah new beginnings!

Being one of the versatile actresses of the industry, Ghana has worked in several drama serials including Shaya Deewar Nahi, Sun Yara, Ustani Ji, Kis Din Mein Vyaah Hove Gaya Season 4, and Chhoti Chhoti Baatein.

On the other hand, the actress has also starred in several Lollywood movies including Man Jao Na, Rangreza, and Kaaf Kangana.

