As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Archie’s second birthday on Thursday have requested people to donate money for COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie´s birthday,” said the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also praised supporters for their charity donations on Archie´s birthday.

“Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service – all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from Covid-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic,” they said, asking for donations for the purchase of vaccines for “families in the world´s most vulnerable places.”

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine.”