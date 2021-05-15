Rabab Hashim All Smiles As She Poses For Eid With Her Hubby

Newlywed Rabab Hashim, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony a few months back, has treated fans with her Eid pictures along with her husband as the couple celebrated their first Eid together.

Taking to Instagram, Rabab shared multiple adorable snaps with her Mr Perfect with a beautiful caption.

“That’s us this Eid. Smiling a lot, focusing on the little things and being very, very grateful. It’s our first Eid together and it’s away from family due to the situation right now. But we have resolved to laugh our way through these troubled times until we see better days ahead and have more reasons to celebrate! Sending you all lots of love, prayers and good energy!”

The pictures have garnered immense love reacts as the netizens couldn’t;t help but gushed over the cute couple.

Earlier, the Mere Mohsin starlet had shared love-filled wedding photos on Instagram and it immediately won the hearts of her die heart fans.

She also entered the list of celebrities who got married in 2020.