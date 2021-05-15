Famed American rapper Noname is quite disappointed by the celebrities for not saying a word over the ongoing brutal Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Turning to her Twitter, Noname banged celebrities keeping mum about Israel’s violence against Palestine.

She also expresses displeasure over not issuing heavily guarded statements about this serious matter.

“If you don’t understand settler colonialism, annexation and ethnic cleansing, fine. But understand you are helping the U.S. fund it with your taxes,” she said.

“We give billions to Israel so they can continue to murder. and murder. and murder. Celebs pay the most in taxes and the most quiet,” she added.

please move beyond celebrities and the democratic party 🙏🏾 both have this country in shackles — 🌱 (@noname) May 14, 2021

So far, overall Palestinian deaths from strikes on Gaza by Israel have reached 126 — including 31 children — with 950 injured.