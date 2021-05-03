Double Click 970×250

Royal photographer praises Prince Philip’s incredible support to Queen

Web Desk

03rd May, 2021. 03:32 pm
In November last year, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson was honored with taking the official portrait for the occasion, which was in the midst of the UK’s second national coronavirus lockdowns. Speaking about the late Duke of Edinburgh, Chris Jackson was full of compliments.

“I do think you know it’s an incredible achievement to reach a 73rd wedding anniversary,” he said.

“The Duke was, you know, the perfect consort for the Queen, longest-reigning consort in the world, and he was this incredible partner to the Queen.

“He gave his support in his unique and sort of humorous way and I think that’s what was so special about capturing that moment.

“And it was lovely to see the link between the grandchildren and the anniversary card they sent, which was very special.”

Chris Jackson has photographed the Cambridge family a number of times, been on numerous royal tours and was even the one to take Prince Charles’s official 70th birthday portrait in 2018, featuring the Prince of Wales’s whole immediate family.

