Ryan Reynolds: going through a mental health issue

Ahmed Suhaib

27th May, 2021. 08:12 pm
Ryan Reynolds, a humorous and jovial person, is actually in danger, he expressed about it when Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end.

While posting on Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of his mental health and told about his old battle with anxiety.

Using Instagram he wrote, “One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip up. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety”.

Further, he said, “I know I’m not alone, and most importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you’re not alone”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Hugh Jackman supported Ryan by commenting on his post that your message will support many other people who are going through the same stage.

Hugh commented, “Mate, your honesty is not only brave but I’m positive it will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!”

