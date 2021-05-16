Double Click 970×250

Saba Qamar Continues To Treat Fans With Post Eid Photos

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 12:25 am
Saba Qamar post eid

Eid-al-Fitr may have ended, but Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is still giving eidi to all her fans and followers by sharing new photos on her Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actress shared multiple post-eid photos donning a beige silk outfit. The net shrug embellished with heavy embroidery enhanced the beauty of her dress.

In one of her posts, Saba wrote,

“Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be.”

Take A Look!

Earlier, Saba extended heartfelt Eid greetings with a few of her gorgeous snaps to mark the day.

The actress took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures wearing her simple Eid outfit with heavy earrings.

“Es Eid peh na pappiyan hoon gi na jhappiyan hoon gi. Sirf saadi Eid ho gi. Eid Mubarak to all of you!  Lots of love and DONT forget your Palestinian Muslim brothers/sisters in your prayers,” the caption read.

She further urged her fans to not forget the Palestinian brethren and pray for their safety.

Saba Qamar is quite famous for her hit drama serials and stellar acting performances in movies as well. Apart from her dramas, the Manto starlet also appeared in the film Hindi Medium alongside late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

