Saba Qamar Extends Eid Greetings With Her Stunning Look

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with her timeless beauty and outspoken personality, has extended heartfelt Eid greetings with few of her gorgeous snaps to mark the day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared stunning pictures wearing her simple Eid outfit with heavy earrings.

“Es Eid peh na pappiyan hoon gi na jhappiyan hoon gi. Sirf saadi Eid ho gi. Eid Mubarak to all of you! Lots of love and DONT forget your Palestinian Muslim brothers/sisters in your prayers,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

She further urged her fans to not forget the Palestinian brethren and pray for their safety.

However, Qamar’s snaps have won millions of hearts within very less time as netizens filled the comments section with numerous love reacts.

Saba Qamar is quite famous for her hit drama serials and stellar acting performances in movies as well. Apart from her dramas, the Manto starlet also appeared in the film Hindi Medium alongside late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.