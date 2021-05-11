Saba Qamar Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Million Watt Beauty

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with her timeless beauty and outspoken personality, has treated her Insta fam with a recent photoshoot and undoubtedly she is winning millions of hearts.

Recently, Saba Qamar took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures from her stunning photoshoot, giving major chic and casual summer vibes.

“Make time for yourself,” she captioned one of her posts.

Saba Qamar is quite famous for her hit drama serials and stellar acting performances in movies as well. Apart from her dramas, the Manto starlet also appeared in the film Hindi Medium alongside late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Earlier, she had faced extreme backlash after her pictures and videos from her 37th birthday bash went viral online.

Saba Qamar was spotted donning an off-shoulder navy blue frock wearing a pink lip shade and minimal makeup. However, naysayers were quick to bash her for her choice of clothing.

However, Qamar had said that she was completely unaware of the party that happened last night. She wrote in one of the stories she posted to her Instagram account that the surprise birthday party was amazing for her.