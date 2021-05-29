Double Click 728 x 90
Saba Qamar Shares New Snap With A thoughtful caption

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 10:08 am
Saba Qamar Zaman

Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with her timeless beauty and outspoken personality, has shared a beautiful picture of herself reading what seems to be a script along with a very thoughtful caption.

Taking to Instagram, the Cheenkh starlet was seen reading a script and posted it with a caption saying: “sunā hai log use aañkh bhar ke dekhte haiñ. So us ke shahr meñ kuchh din Thahar ke dekhte haiñ. Sunā hai rabt hai us ko ḳharāb-hāloñ se. So apne aap ko barbād kar ke dekhte hain.”

Earlier, Saba Qamar had treated her Insta fam with a recent photoshoot and undoubtedly she is winning millions of hearts.

Recently, Saba Qamar took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures from her stunning photoshoot, giving major chic and casual summer vibes.

“Make time for yourself,” she captioned one of her posts.

Saba Qamar is quite famous for her hit drama serials and stellar acting performances in movies as well. Apart from her dramas, the Manto starlet also appeared in the film Hindi Medium alongside late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

