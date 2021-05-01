Adsense 300×250

Pakistani showbiz industry has another new couple on the block as actress Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari treat fans with their Baat Pakki ceremony.

Both Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have shared pictures from their Baat Pakki function and fans just can’t get over the lovely couple-duo.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families, I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person. ALHAMDULILLAH, the Fitrat starlet posted on Instagram.

On the other hand, the charming actor took to his Instagram to share picture with his wife-to-be.

“Baat Pakki. Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy. “And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur’an 51:49). From this day forward you should not walk alone,” he captioned the post.

Soon after the news from them making things official broke out, fellow celebrities, fans and netizens jumped in to pour best wishes and prayers for their future life.

Earlier, Ali Ansai was dating actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, Mashal Khan had discussed the matter on her Instagram.

She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”

She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”