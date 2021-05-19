Double Click 970×250

Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 02:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Saboor Aly Minal Khan

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry, officially tied the knot with their significant other in the same month. Fans seem to be very happy with this decision of theirs.

Two popular couples of the drama industry, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari had their engagement ceremony this month. While fans and followers of these two couples seem happy, thousands of hearts are broken.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

While Minal Khan’s fans and followers continue to congratulate her on yesterday’s ceremony, her ‘bestie’ Saboor also congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Commenting on Minal Khan’s post, Saboor Aly wrote, “MaShaAllah

I’m so happy for both of you

Mubarakaan”, adding red heart emojis with her message.

The leading actress’ twin sister Aiman Khan, actress Sana Javed, Sajal Aly, Maya Ali, Aima Baig, Sadaf Kanwal, Yumna Zaidi, Iqra Aziz, Mahira Khan, Nimra Khan, Falak Shabir, Ushna Shah along with several other showbiz personalities congratulated Minal Khan on her post.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Alizeh Shah
3 hours ago
What inspired Alizeh Shah to become a vocalist?

Leading Pakistani actress and singer Alizeh Shah revealed that her singing passion...
4 hours ago
Mathira Faces Hate After She Expressed Desire To Adopt A Palestinian Child

Mathira, who is quite controversial for her unapologetic moves, is winning hearts...
Ayeza Khan life advice
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan gives fans an important piece of life advice

Ayeza Khan, the most popular actress with 9 million followers on her...
Momina Mustehsan COVID positive
4 hours ago
Momina Mustehsan Switches On Quarantine Mode After Contracting COVID-19

Pakistan's popular singing sensation Momina Mustehsan tests positive for COVID-19 and is...
Yasir Hussain surgery
5 hours ago
What surgery did Yasir Hussain undergo?

One of the leading actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
6 hours ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Parliament House Installs E-Voting
2 hours ago
Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...