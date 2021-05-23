Double Click 970×250

Sahir Ali Bagga Gets His First COVID Vaccine Shot

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 04:18 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sahir Ali Bagga COVID Jab

Pakistan’s singing sensation has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer took to Instagram and shared a short video to inform that he has got the first vaccine of COVID-19.

In the video, Sahir Ali Bagga is seen getting his vaccine.

He posted the video with the caption: “Vaccine Done.”

Sahir Ali Bagga

Bagga has also urged his fans to stay safe during the ongoing deadly pandemic outbreak.

He also requested the fans to get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier, Sahir Ali Bagga had crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube and received the “Gold Play Button” from the video-sharing site.

The Baazi singer has more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube now.

Bagga turned to his Instagram account and shared the news with his fans and followers.

The singer has so far composed music for many Pakistani movies, dramas and also collaborated with iconic singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
2 hours ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
3 hours ago
Are Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir Expecting Twins?

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
Yasra Rzivi welcomes baby boy
4 hours ago
Congratulations are in order for Yasra Rizvi As She Welcomes Baby Boy

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra...
sana javed
5 hours ago
Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey...
Hamza Naimal selfie
5 hours ago
Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar...
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
10 seconds ago
Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that despite the coronavirus...
Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
2 hours ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
2 hours ago
Pakistan backs UNSC’s statement on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Pakistan has supported the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) statement welcoming the...
FM Qureshi Jahangir Tareen
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi Lambasts Newly Formed Jahangir Tareen Group

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his recent remarks, lambasted the Jahangir...