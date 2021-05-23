Pakistan’s singing sensation has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer took to Instagram and shared a short video to inform that he has got the first vaccine of COVID-19.

In the video, Sahir Ali Bagga is seen getting his vaccine.

He posted the video with the caption: “Vaccine Done.”

Bagga has also urged his fans to stay safe during the ongoing deadly pandemic outbreak.

He also requested the fans to get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier, Sahir Ali Bagga had crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube and received the “Gold Play Button” from the video-sharing site.

The Baazi singer has more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube now.

Bagga turned to his Instagram account and shared the news with his fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahir Ali Bagga (@thesahiralibagga_official)

The singer has so far composed music for many Pakistani movies, dramas and also collaborated with iconic singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali.