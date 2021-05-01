Adsense 970×250

Sajal Aly Welcomes Ali Ansari To The Family

01st May, 2021. 08:32 pm
Saboor Aly
As Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have made their relationship official, Sajal Aly has welcomed her sister’s to be husband to the family.

The Alif actress shared multiple photos from the “baat pakki” ceremony of Saboor and Ali, in which Sajal can be seen all happy for her younger sister.

Saboor shared the photos on her Instagram account and wrote,

“Welcome to the family brother ♥️”

Take a look at the photos!

Earlier today, Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari treat fans with their Baat Pakki ceremony.

Both Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have shared pictures from their Baat Pakki function and fans just can’t get over the lovely couple-duo.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families, I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person. ALHAMDULILLAH, the Fitrat starlet posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

On the other hand, the charming actor took to his Instagram to share picture with his wife-to-be.

“Baat Pakki. Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy. “And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur’an 51:49). From this day forward you should not walk alone,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Soon after the news from them making things official broke out, fellow celebrities, fans and netizens jumped in to pour best wishes and prayers for their future life.

 

