Double Click 970×250

Salma Hayek chose 7 weeks of isolation instead of being hospitalized

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 01:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Salma Hayek

Famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek reportedly said that she flatly refused to obey the doctor during her Covid-19 illness.

The 54-year-old actress said in an interview that she did not think she would survive after suffering from Corona, especially when she was given oxygen and was isolated in a room at home for 7 weeks. According to the actress, she still hasn’t regained the strength she had before the illness took over.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” said the actress to which she replied saying, “No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

On the work front, Salma Hayek hopes to direct an untitled film for which she wrote a script 17 years ago.

“It’s a very personal project, and this is the right time,” she said. “It couldn’t have gotten made two years ago or even last year. It’s very ambitious. It’s not a small film. I don’t give up. I’ll get it made.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Noor Zafar Kahn
2 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Speelbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Mawra Hocane favorite sitcom
38 mins ago
What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite...
Minal Khan critics
1 hour ago
Aiman Khan gives a befitting reply to Minal and Ahsan’s critics

Popular showbiz industry actress Aiman Khan silenced her sister, Minal Khan and...
Yasir Hussain Palestine
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain justifies his absence at the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ protest

Leading actor and host of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain...
Mathira Palestine Child Adoption
3 hours ago
Mathira Calls Out “Grown Up” Men Texting Her To Adopt Them

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, recently announced her desire to...
Osman Khalid Maya Ali
4 hours ago
What’s the hearsay regarding Osman Khalid Butt & Maya Ali’s bond?

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt in a recent interview said he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Noor Zafar Kahn
2 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Speelbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Mawra Hocane favorite sitcom
38 mins ago
What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite...
Shahid Afridi daughters
42 mins ago
Shahid Afridi Opens Up About The Societal Pressure To Have A Son

One of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi has recently opened...
14-year-old girl allegedly raped in Kasur
49 mins ago
14-year-old girl allegedly raped in Kasur

In yet another case of sexual violence in Kasur, Punjab Police arrested...