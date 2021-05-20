Salma Hayek chose 7 weeks of isolation instead of being hospitalized

Famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek reportedly said that she flatly refused to obey the doctor during her Covid-19 illness.

The 54-year-old actress said in an interview that she did not think she would survive after suffering from Corona, especially when she was given oxygen and was isolated in a room at home for 7 weeks. According to the actress, she still hasn’t regained the strength she had before the illness took over.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” said the actress to which she replied saying, “No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

On the work front, Salma Hayek hopes to direct an untitled film for which she wrote a script 17 years ago.

“It’s a very personal project, and this is the right time,” she said. “It couldn’t have gotten made two years ago or even last year. It’s very ambitious. It’s not a small film. I don’t give up. I’ll get it made.”