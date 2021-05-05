Salman Shaikh aka Mani Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pakistani actors are getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus as soon as they are getting the chance. This time, Salman Shaikh aka Mani receives the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and shared a photo while receiving the vaccine and wrote, “Vaccinated” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Salman’s wife, Hira Mani also shared the news with the nation as she posted Mani’s photo on her Instagram handle.

Tagging Mani, she wrote, “My superman is done with the vaccine finally @manipakistani.”

Earlier, renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui had recieved the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday (17th April), however, the MOM actor shared the news on 18th April via his Instagram account.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actor shared his experience on Instagram and shared a video while getting the vaccine.

He wrote,

“Finally got the jab yesterday. It’s a huge relief. Honestly, I was a bit jittery in the beginning. Because of the needle, of course! No matter how young or old are you, this is one thing that petrifies you every time.”

Siddiqui went on to write,

“I have been asked multiple questions before and after my vaccination by family and friends worried about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Yes, I also read those sporadic reports of after effects of the vaccine, which have made people wary. I had my share of doubts too. Then I consulted my friend, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, who assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go ahead. And by Allah’s grace, I am feeling perfectly fine.”

He concluded by writing,

“The onus to combat the pandemic is on us. Those who are sceptical of whether to go ahead with the vaccine or not, as someone who’s got inoculated recently, my vote is with the vaccination. Yet, please consult your personal doctor, specially those who are on medication or are immuno compromised.”