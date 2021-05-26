Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, has breathed his last aged 74.

According to media reports, Samuel E. Wright died yesterday at his home in New York due to prostate cancer.

His death was announced on the Facebook page of the town of Montgomery, New York.

The tribute stated: “Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory. Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”

Several fellow celebrities and fans poured in sincere condolences after the news of his demise broke out. They also prayed for the departed soul in the tweets which flooded the internet.