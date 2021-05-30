Sarah Khan Reveals Cause Of Her Father’s Death

Renowned Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has recently revealed the cause of her father’s death, who had passed away in December 2020.

As the world is fighting against coronavirus, many around the world have lost their precious lives because of it, including Sarah Khan’s father.

During a morning show, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress got emotional after the host asked her if she had visited her in-laws on Eid-ul-Fitr, to which she replied,

“We were unable to visit them because of the corona pandemic, my father has recently died of corona that’s why we are trying not to interact with the elderly. Young people can survive coronavirus but it is very difficult for old aged people to recover from the virus because it attacks them differently.”

She revealed that her husband Falak Shabir and other family members were also tested COVID-19 positive when her father breathed his last.

“We caught coronavirus from our father. I, my husband Falak, my sibling, were all corona positive when my father died. All of us had different symptoms. I think it reacts differently to everyone’s body. People don’t take it seriously until they go through it.”