Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Selena Gomez shares an adorable throwback clip of her young self

Web Desk

27th May, 2021. 12:07 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Selena Gomez

The 28-year-old singer Selena Gomez shares a video of her younger self singing along to a Britney Spears classic.

In the clip, young Gomez is seen passionately performing “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” in front of a galaxy-themed background while rocking blue sunglasses

She captions her post, “The hustle was real”

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The latest throwback video isn’t the first time fans have seen baby Gomez. As a childhood star, Gomez got her start appearing on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Kim Kardashian
56 mins ago
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more...
Anoushay Abbasi
3 hours ago
Photos: Anoushay Abbasi Is Not Your Barbie Girl

Pakistani actress Anoushay Abbasi has mesmerized everyone with her new photo looking...
Imran Ashraf Twitter
7 hours ago
Imran Ashraf Thanks Twitter For Verifying His Account

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf is over the moon as his Twitter account...
Noor Bukhari terrified
7 hours ago
Which recent incident terrified Noor Bukhari?

A fan of the former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari followed her...
Imran Abbas Ushna Shah
8 hours ago
Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through...
Samuel E. Wright
9 hours ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

The Holy Kaaba
42 mins ago
Sun To Align Directly Above The Holy Kaaba Tomorrow

Professor Javed Iqbal, director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology,...
PSL 6 remaining matches visas issued
45 mins ago
PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super...
Sushmita Sen
55 mins ago
Sushmita Sen shares a powerful message about her blunders in life

Bollywood versatile actress, Sushmita Sen has shared a powerful message about making...
Kim Kardashian
56 mins ago
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more...