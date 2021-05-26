Selena Gomez shares an adorable throwback clip of her young self

The 28-year-old singer Selena Gomez shares a video of her younger self singing along to a Britney Spears classic.

In the clip, young Gomez is seen passionately performing “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” in front of a galaxy-themed background while rocking blue sunglasses

She captions her post, “The hustle was real”

Take a look at her post:

The latest throwback video isn’t the first time fans have seen baby Gomez. As a childhood star, Gomez got her start appearing on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.