Selena Gomez to essay the role of a ‘social media star’ in new film

Web Desk

03rd May, 2021. 11:46 am
American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez is all set to essay the role of influencer who is addicted to social media in new film Spiral produced by Drake.

Spiral tells the tale of “a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.”

Earlier, Selena, while opening up about her role revealed that despite playing a social media addict, in her real-life she isn’t that attached to the online world.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done. I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom. My life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I could not have been more happy about it,” she told.

