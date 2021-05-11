Double Click 970×250

Self awareness is gorgeous, says Hania Aamir

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 10:08 pm
Hania Aamir Self Awareness

Hania Aamir has been lately speaking much about self-love and self-awareness on social media.

This time, the Ishqiya actress highlights the importance of self-awareness. The actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared a photo donning a plain black t-shirt paired with dark blue jeans.

However, in the caption, she wrote,

“Was going to start off with ‘don’t feel the best today’ but instead just going to leave a 🤍 emoji till I process my feelings.”

She went on to write,

“It’s okay to take time and figure out what you’re feeling and why you’re feeling it. Self awareness is gorgeous.”

Earlier, the ‘Dimple Girl’ Hania Aamir appealed on social media for the implementation of SOPs to prevent the spread of the global epidemic Covid-19, for which she faced a lot of criticism.

The actress shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account in which she can be seen standing outdoors.

Hania Aamir in the caption of her post, ” Stay safe you all. Keep your masks on! Stay home! Apne liye aur apne pyaron kai liye ehtiyaat karain. .”

While this post received thousands of likes from her fans, some internet users have also criticized this appeal of the actress in the comments section.

Fans and followers said that the actress herself is outdoors and telling us everyone stay at home which makes her statement contradictory.

