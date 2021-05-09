Senior Actress Talat Siddiqui Passes Away Aged 82

Renowned Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui has passed away at the age of 82 in Lahore.

According to sources, the actress’s health remained deteriorated for quite some time.

Talat Siddiqui became a recognized name through her work on radio, before moving towards the screen. The actress bid farewell to the industry 30 years ago but had given her hits including Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan.

She was the mother of Pakistani actor Arifa Siddiqui and the aunt of singer Fariha Pervez.

