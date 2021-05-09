Double Click 970×250

Senior Actress Talat Siddiqui Passes Away Aged 82

Talat Siddiqui Passes Away

Renowned Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui has passed away at the age of 82 in Lahore.

According to sources, the actress’s health remained deteriorated for quite some time.

Talat Siddiqui became a recognized name through her work on radio, before moving towards the screen. The actress bid farewell to the industry 30 years ago but had given her hits including  DilnasheenKaliya and Haider Sultan.

She was the mother of Pakistani actor Arifa Siddiqui and the aunt of singer Fariha Pervez.

Earlier today, the wife of legendary folk singer Arif Lohar has passed away in Lahore here on Sunday.

According to family sources, Lohar’s wife was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to fever and was undergoing treatment. She was later moved to the ventilator but did not recover, sources added.

However, her last rites took place at 10 am on Sunday (today).

Moreover, family sources confirmed that she had no symptoms of coronavirus.

Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer and usually sings with a musical instrument resembling tongs (called a ‘Chimta’). His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of Punjab. He is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.

