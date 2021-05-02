Adsense 970×250

Singer The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 12:55 pm
People have taken advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown period to spend time with themselves and re-energize their creative abilities. The same is true of the Canadian singer, The Weeknd.

The 31-year-old pop singer utilized his lonely time to create new music, which he termed as ‘magic’ material. The singer’s album ‘After Hours’ topped music charts after he released it when the coronavirus started affecting lives in the US last March.

The Weeknd, taking to microblogging website, shared the good news with his fans that he has made music in a “small quarantine room.” Teasing news of his new creation in a series of tweets, the singer shared a gif of Bugs Bunny. 

In another tweet, he questioned, “What is real?”

In the next tweets, he shared the news with his fans that he is “now just piecing it all together” and called the new project “so beautiful.” Also, the singer pointed out, “made so much magic in the small quarantined room.”

The Weeknd has said last year that he hoped that his upcoming album would be ready to release in 2021. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he had said at the time.

“I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”

