On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, giving a glimpse of celebrations at her residence, Pakistani top drama actress and mom- to-be Iqra Aziz shared photos on her Instagram.

The Suno Chanda actress shared a photo with husband Yasir Hussain in which soon-to-be-parents look so happy and ravishing.

Iqra shared another photo and wrote the song lyrics in her caption as she donned the royal blue colour dress.

Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first baby as the parents-to-be announced the news via their social media handles.

Iqra added magic to the news as she gave us a set time to look forward to for the baby’s arrival with adorable snaps flaunting her baby bump.

Whereas, Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram to announce this beautiful news and wrote: “Allah hamesha hi hum par meherbaan raha hai aur iss baar tou aur iss baar tou uskk karamnawazi baemisaal hai.”