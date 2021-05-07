Double Click 970×250

Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller Coaster Ride Of Horror-Fiction

Aizbah Khan

07th May, 2021.
Streaming site Netflix has released a new teaser for the fourth season of its horror-fiction series ‘Stranger Things.

Season Four hints that ‘Eleven’, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is once again stuck in a research lab.

The promo shows some children dressed in hospital gowns and playing with toy cars.

The video shows a chessboard escalating the suspense, then the building and then more children, which is a wonderful time to play in the hospital.

The same scene shows a man entering a hall through a door where children are playing and the children call him ‘Papa’.

In the promo, this person is heard saying ‘Good morning children, in response to which the children say together ‘Good morning Papa’.

After which this person is heard saying to the children, ‘Today I have made some special plan for you.

Then in the promo, the camera is shown stopping at door number ’11’.

And they ask, “Eleven, are you listening?”

Matthew Moden, a scientist in Stranger Things, has been shown doing various tests on Eleven, even torturing Eleven until she decides that the torture is too much. And then she walks out of the lab.

The fourth season of Netflix’s popular science fiction horror thriller series will begin soon.

The first season of Stranger Things aired on Netflix in 2016, followed by the second season in 2017 and the third season in 2019.

Last season ended at an incredible point with the possible death of local sheriff Jim Hopper.

However, a trailer released in August last year revealed that Jim Hopper was alive.

With the release of the new teaser, fans of the Netflix series are now debating the meaning of the suspense shown in it, what will happen in the new season?

