Syra Yousuf Looks ethereally regal, Elegant In Recent Shoot

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 12:14 pm
Syra Yousuf

Pakistan’s most versatile and beautiful actress Syra Yousuf has treated fans with her regal photoshoot.

Syra is undoubtedly a timeless beauty and has won hearts with her fine acting skills and attractive personality.

In a recent shoot, the mother of one took away breaths with her regal looks and left fans and netizens gushing over her.

Syra Yousuf

Syra Yousuf

Syra Yousuf

She has appeared in different and stunning attires and proves that she is a complete manifestation of grace, elegance and feminine fashion.

Model, film and TV industry actress and former VJ Syra Yousuf was born on April 20, 1988, in Karachi. She was married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

Syra Yousuf has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from her first marriage.

However, after just two months of their divorce, Sabzwari married model Sadaf Kanwal. Both the actors shared photos of their marriage on Instagram.

Earlier, Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar had received intense flak after their bold and sizzling shoot went viral online.

Although the duo looked perfect together in the photos, netizens believe that the celebrities have crossed their limits.

One of the social media users wrote, “Shameful. What kind of a culture are we trying to represent and normalise here??? How far away are we willing to go from the roots of our religion and westernize our country? Not cool”

Another one wrote, “Such pathetic photoshoot I have even seen”.

