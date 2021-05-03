Double Click 970×250

Take A Look At Zoya Nasir And Christian Betzmann’s First Dholki

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 12:11 am
Zoya Nasir Engaged

Young Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir got engaged to vlogger Christian Betzmann in February 2021. They announced the good news with their fans, followers, and friends via social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Well, here is another good news, Zoya and Christian’s wedding events have already been started and the couple will soon tie the knot.

Recently, the Zebaish actress shared a photo from her wedding’s first “dholki” event, featuring her fiance and her best friend Shahveer Jaffry.

“Merey do anmol ratan and our first dholki. Love you to bits and pieces and may Allah keep us this happy always. And my dearest wolfcrew family. I thank God for the day I met you all”, wrote Zoya.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Zoya is a Pakistani actress, model, and beautician. She made her acting debut with a crime drama “Hania” and later she engraved her name with a stellar performance in Deewangi. Zoya is currently working in the drama serial Zebaish in the role of Natasha.

Earlier, German Vlogger Christian Betzmann shared PDA-filled photos with his soulmate, Zoya Nasir, on Instagram.

He wrote,

“Guess who’s back? ❤️❤️ @zoyanasir After 6 Weeks finally back together 🙂 Also just got a new Camera, new Vlogs gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 Love y’all”

However, a social media user asked him about the marriage in this post, to which Christian replied “Soon”.

