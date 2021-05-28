Double Click 728 x 90
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family

Suhaib Ahmed

28th May, 2021. 10:33 pm
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly showered love on her colleague and a television star Minal Khan and wishes her everlasting happiness for getting engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Earlier, Minal Khan shared multiple photos of her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram along with her family on Instagram, in which she was missing her late father, and wished he would be with her at her ceremony.

She captioned the post, “Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us.”

She further wrote, “I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

As the showbiz fraternity showered blessings upon the couple, Sajal Aly also prayed for their happiness.

She commented, “MashALLAH. Your baba will always be with you and must be really happy for you.”
She further wrote, “Hamesha khush raho (ameen)”.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, one of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, made their relationship official when they announced their engagement about a week ago.

Taking to Instagram, Minal Khan shared photos with her beau from their “Baat Pakki” ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

