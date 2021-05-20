Double Click 970×250

TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Is Engaged, Soon To Tie The Knot

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 05:59 pm
Adsense 300×600
Jannat Mirza engagement with Umer Butt

Famous TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally found her soul mate as she confirmed her “beat pakki” with TikToker Umer Butt.

First Pakistani ever to hit 11 million followers on a social media platform, Jannat Mirza is one of the most successful and beautiful TikTok stars of Pakistan.

The TikTok star is accomplishing new success day by day with her sheer beauty and talent.

Jannat and Umer have been spotted together a lot lately. The most followed Pakistani TikToker often shares PDS-filled photos with Butt on her Instagram handle.

Recently, she confirmed of her baat pakki by herself while replying to a comment.

Mirza and Butt’s fans are over the moon after knowing that their favourite couple will soon tie the knot.

Jannat daily posts updates for her fans on every social media platform. She has even started modeling for big-name Pakistani brands and fans can’t get over her.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Urwa Hocane
1 hour ago
Trying to get my strength back slow & steady, Urwa Hocane

Leading actress of the Pakistani television and film industry Urwa Hocane recently...
Rap Competition Star Rapper
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s First Reality Rap Competition, Star Rapper Teaser Launched

BOL Entertainment is set to launch Pakistan's first reality rap competition, Star...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
It is difficult to shoot scenes which require holding hands, Mahira Khan

Everyone’s beloved actress and supermodel of Pakistan Mahira Khan says that she...
Ghana Ali special message
2 hours ago
Ghana Ali shares a special message for married women

Leading actress Ghana Ali, who recently tied the knot, has shared a...
Noor Zafar Kahn
2 hours ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Spellbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Mawra Hocane favorite sitcom
3 hours ago
What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD increased
43 mins ago
US Dollar Rate Continues to Increase Against PKR On 20th May 2021

The US Dollar increased on the fourth day of the trading week (May...
USD rate today
47 mins ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 20th May 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Urwa Hocane
1 hour ago
Trying to get my strength back slow & steady, Urwa Hocane

Leading actress of the Pakistani television and film industry Urwa Hocane recently...
Rap Competition Star Rapper
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s First Reality Rap Competition, Star Rapper Teaser Launched

BOL Entertainment is set to launch Pakistan's first reality rap competition, Star...