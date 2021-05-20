TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Is Engaged, Soon To Tie The Knot

Famous TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally found her soul mate as she confirmed her “beat pakki” with TikToker Umer Butt.

First Pakistani ever to hit 11 million followers on a social media platform, Jannat Mirza is one of the most successful and beautiful TikTok stars of Pakistan.

The TikTok star is accomplishing new success day by day with her sheer beauty and talent.

Jannat and Umer have been spotted together a lot lately. The most followed Pakistani TikToker often shares PDS-filled photos with Butt on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza🥀✨ (@jannatmirza._official)

Recently, she confirmed of her baat pakki by herself while replying to a comment.

Mirza and Butt’s fans are over the moon after knowing that their favourite couple will soon tie the knot.

Jannat daily posts updates for her fans on every social media platform. She has even started modeling for big-name Pakistani brands and fans can’t get over her.