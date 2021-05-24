Double Click 728 x 90
Tuba Aamir All Smiles With Hubby Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 03:53 pm
Tuba Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Syeda Tuba Aamir and controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain strike a post together in a recent picture doing rounds on the internet.

Tuba and Aamir Liaquat all smile in each other’s company as a new picture of the couple began to circulate online.

Tuba Aamir Liaquat

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra Iqbal had announced their divorce via her social media.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal while announcing the separation wrote, “Salam. I think it I bring about some clarity regarding my relationship with my ex-husband Aamir Liaquat. He has divorced me.

She also mentioned second wife Tuba as it was upon her request that Aamir made such a decision.

“However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it in front of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children. I rest my case to Allah.”

Aamir Liaquat has two children from his first wife, Bushra. He married for the second time with Tuba Aamir in the year 2018.

