Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman sets a new record

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 03:10 pm
Turkish Kuruluş: Osman

The sequel to Ottoman Empire’s historical Turkish series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has set a new record for popularity.

The producers of the Turkish series ‘Kuruluş: Osman’ say that the new episode of the series, which aired on Wednesday, managed to top both television ratings as well as social media rankings.

A special post about the success of the new episode has been shared by the producers of the series to the verified Instagram account of the series Kuruluş: Osman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuruluş Osman (@kurulusosman)

The caption of the special post reads “Kuruluş: Osman was the most watched series on screen, the newly aired episode number 59 of the series topped television and social media ratings.”

It should be noted that the Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is being aired on Pakistan state television as instructed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In other news, the sequel of Diriliş: Ertuğrul ‘Kuruluş: Osman’ is being dubbed in Urdu and aired on a private television channel.

Kuruluş: Osman is broadcasted every Wednesday on a Turkish language channel before being dubbed and broadcasted in any other language.

