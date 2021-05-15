Uncle Sargam was part of my childhood, Fakhr-e-Alam

Fakhr-e-Alam, a well-known actor and singer of the Pakistani showbiz industry, lamented the demise of Farooq Qaiser, a well-known comedian and creator of Uncle Sargam’s character. The singer said that Uncle Sargam was part of his beautiful childhood.

Singer Fakhr-e-Alam expressed his grief over the death of Uncle Sargam on the social networking site Twitter and wrote, “Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Farooq Qaiser sahib.”

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Farooq Qaiser sahib….Uncle Sargum was part of my childhood. Rest In Peace sir and thank you for the smiles. #RIP — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 14, 2021

“Uncle Sargam was a part of my childhood,”Fakhr-e-Alam further wrote, recalling the beautiful days of the past.

He prayed for Farooq Qaiser’s forgiveness and thanked him writing, “Thank you for the smiles.”

Farooq Qaiser, a well-known comedian and creator of comedy characters like Uncle Sargam, passed away yesterday. He was suffering from a heart condition. The puppeteer has a son and two daughters.

Farooq Qaiser’s grandson Hasnain Qaiser confirmed that his maternal grandfather had been suffering from a heart condition since a long time. When his health deteriorated, an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital but he could not survive and had already died.