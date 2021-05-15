Double Click 970×250

Uncle Sargam will always be remembered, Shehzad Roy

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 01:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shehzad Roy

Leading Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy expressed grief over the death of renowned comedian and creator of Uncle Sargam‘s character, Farooq Qaiser.

Shehzad Roy retweeted a tweet he posted a few days ago regarding Uncle Sargam on the microblogging site Twitter, saying, “Speechless ….just tweeted this video a few days back.”

The singer further wrote, “We will miss you.”

Farooq Qaiser, a well-known comedian and creator of comedy characters like Uncle Sargam, passed away yesterday. He was suffering from a heart condition. The puppeteer has a son and two daughters.

Kaliyan , Sargam Sargam and Daak Time were a few of his most popular TV shows, however, PTV’s popular program ‘Kaliyan’ became his identity, in which Farooq Qaiser gained fame for his role as Uncle Sargam.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Ayeza Khan Insta Followers
10 hours ago
Ayeza Khan Continues To Be The Most Followed Pakistani Celeb On Insta

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity...
Rabab Hashim
12 hours ago
Rabab Hashim All Smiles As She Poses For Eid With Her Hubby

Newlywed Rabab Hashim, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony...
celebrity eid dresses
12 hours ago
What type of dresses did renowned celebrities wear on Eid?

Many actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry chose to wear bright colored...
Fakhr-e-Alam
14 hours ago
Uncle Sargam was part of my childhood, Fakhr-e-Alam

Fakhr-e-Alam, a well-known actor and singer of the Pakistani showbiz industry, lamented...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...