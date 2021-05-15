Uncle Sargam will always be remembered, Shehzad Roy

Leading Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy expressed grief over the death of renowned comedian and creator of Uncle Sargam‘s character, Farooq Qaiser.

Shehzad Roy retweeted a tweet he posted a few days ago regarding Uncle Sargam on the microblogging site Twitter, saying, “Speechless ….just tweeted this video a few days back.”

Speechless ….just tweeted this video a few days back . We will miss you #farooqqaiser @unclesargam https://t.co/AAvZQQc822 — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) May 14, 2021

The singer further wrote, “We will miss you.”

Farooq Qaiser, a well-known comedian and creator of comedy characters like Uncle Sargam, passed away yesterday. He was suffering from a heart condition. The puppeteer has a son and two daughters.

Kaliyan , Sargam Sargam and Daak Time were a few of his most popular TV shows, however, PTV’s popular program ‘Kaliyan’ became his identity, in which Farooq Qaiser gained fame for his role as Uncle Sargam.